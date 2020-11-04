David Alaba’s agent approaches Real Madrid to negotiate contract terms

The agent of Bayern Munich star David Alaba has made contact with Real Madrid to negotiate contractual terms for a free transfer next year.

As outlined by a report in Diario AS, Alaba’s representative Pini Zahavi has made contact with Los Blancos to discuss the future of his client, who is out of contract at the European giants in the summer of 2021.

It is said that Zahavi is keen to strengthen his own personal ties with the biggest clubs in Europe, and believes negotiating this deal would be a big boost to his own profile.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be a fan of the versatile 28-year-old and the absence of a transfer fee would also appeal to Madrid’s hierarchy, who are keen to avoid spending big transfer fees in the current challenging economic climate.

Alaba came through the youth ranks with Bayern Munich before making his first team debut in 2009 and has amassed just shy of 400 appearances for the first-team.