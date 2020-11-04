Champions League: Sevilla secure rousing comeback victory after early Jesus Navas red card

Youssef En-Nesyri was the hero for Sevilla as the 10-man came from two goals down to defeat Russian side Krasnodar in Wednesday night’s Champions League action.

Despite dominating the early possession and opportunities, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead against the run of play before Marcus Berg doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after a Jules Kounde foul.

Ivan Rakitic headed a goal back for Sevilla three minutes before the break but disaster struck just before the break when captain Jesus Navas was shown a straight red card – only the second of his career and the first in almost 15 years.

Navas sufre su 2ª expulsión en sus 538 partidos oficiales con el Sevilla (árbitro: Brych). La primera expulsión también fue en un partido de competición europea y en el Sánchez-Pizjuán, ante el Lille en 2006 (árbitro: Riley). — Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) November 4, 2020

With 30 minutes remaining, En-Nesyri was introduced from the bench and scored two quickfire goals to give Julen Lopetegui’s side the lead and, despite some nervy moments, held on for a vital three points.

The Europa League holders now have seven points from their opening three group games.

Image via Diario AS