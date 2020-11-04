Barcelona teenage star Pedri: “Messi is giving me a lot of advice”

Barcelona teenage star Pedri has revealed how he is learning a lot from Blaugrana teammate Lionel Messi: “Now is only about learning from him.”

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

He is now teammates with the Argentine star and he has insisted he is using his time on the pitch with the captain to learn from his style of play.

Pedri said on Messi, as per Diario Sport: “He helps me a lot on the pitch, Messi is giving me a lot of advice and that is brilliant. We have to enjoy him and not get involved in his future, that is up to him, now is only about learning from him.”

On his strongest position, he added: “It is good to play in various positions and help the team where necessary. Where I generate the most danger is in midfield, but I can play in other positions and work for it.”

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

As highlighted by a report in Marca last month, the teenager had to take a taxi home from the Camp Nou after scoring in his Champions League debut against Ferencvaros – his only goal for the club in eight appearances to date.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.