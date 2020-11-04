Barcelona squad to face Dynamo Kiev: Riqui Puig returns to first-team squad

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has been recalled to the first-team squad for the Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

The central midfielder has made played in just three minutes across all competitions this season – a late cameo appearance against Getafe last month in La Liga.

Puig is back in Ronald Koeman’s squad with Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho all ruled out of the game.

💥 OFICIAL | La lista del @FCBarcelona_es para recibir esta noche al @DynamoKyiv 🔵🔴 Ter Stegen es la principal novedad en la convocatoria de @RonaldKoeman ✅ También entra Riqui Puig ❌ Siguen lesionados Coutinho, Umtiti y Araujo#UCL pic.twitter.com/qzfHhcdL6R — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 4, 2020

Back in September, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opened the door for the central midfielder leaving on a temporary basis this season as he is not in his plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic did arrive at the Camp Nou.

Puig, 21. made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.

It was not until Quique Setien’s appointment at the Camp Nou earlier this year that Puig enjoyed prolonged prominence in the club’s matchday squads as he made 12 appearances last season.