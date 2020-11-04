Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman faces four-game touchline ban in La Liga for VAR criticism

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman faces a four-game touchline ban in La Liga following comments relating to the use of VAR.

The Dutchman’s comments came in the wake of the Blaugrana’s 3-1 El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid last month, in which he publicly questioned the neutrality of the decision-making made using the VAR system.

The details are outlined in Marca and report how Koeman could be sanctioned with a four-game ban on the touchline in the league as for questioning the application of the system, believing that it was unfair against the Catalan giants.

Koeman told reporters after the game: “In all the matches that we have had, it (VAR) has only come against Barcelona, ​​but never in favour of us. It also did so in the matches against Getafe and Sevilla, due to plays against ours.”

However, it could be possible that the former Netherlands boss escapes punishment because his comments appear to be referring only to the VAR system itself, rather than any individual official.

Koeman’s side are without a win in four league matches, and have collected just eight points from their opening six matches.