Valencia teenage English star accepts USA international call-up

England Under-18 international and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has accepted a call-up to the United States international team for this month’s matches, it has been confirmed.

Musah has represented England in four different age groups since 2016 and has been a star across youth levels.

The US are set to play international friendlies against Wales and Panama this month, and whilst a non-competitive game will not tie him down to that nation for the rest of his career, it could help sway him on a future choice.

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, 17, has accepted a call up to play for the USMNT this month. Born in NYC to Ghanaian parents, grew up in Italy, moved to England (who he’s played for at youth level). Playing friendlies for the US won’t tie him to the country yet — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 3, 2020

Born in New York City with Ghanaian descent, Musah spent the early years of his life in Italy before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2012 before moving to Los Che a year ago.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer and with no replacements signed, Musah has been handed his chance at the Mestalla.

Musah has featured in seven of the club’s first eight La Liga matches, starting six, and scoring his first senior goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Getafe.

Image via Marca