Spain international and Premier League star tests positive for Covid-19

Leeds United striker and Spain international Rodrigo Moreno has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The 29-year-old joined the Premier League side in the summer transfer window as they broke their club record transfer to secure his signing from Valencia.

The forward has been capped 25 times by the Spanish national time – scoring eight goals – and is a strong contender to be on the plane for Luis Enrique’s squad at next summer’s European Championships.

Rodrigo played for Leeds in Monday night’s defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League but will miss the upcoming clash against Crystal Palace.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

“As per the protocol I will be self isolating and will miss the game with Crystal Palace. Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude. From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish (sic) National team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon.

“Thank you for all those who have shown concern.”

Rodrigo spent a total of six seasons at the Mestalla between 2014 and 2020, becoming one of La Liga’s most versatile forwards – netting 59 goals for the club across 220 first-team appearances.

So far he has made five appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, scoring one goal.