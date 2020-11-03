Real Madrid president Florentino Perez climbs Spain rich list

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has climbed the rich list in Spain and is now the 11th wealthiest individual in Spain.

That is according to the new Forbes rich list, which claims that Perez has once again climbed the list.

In August, Cadena Cope reported Perez was the 18th wealthiest individual in Spain – a climb from his ranking of 43rd as compiled by El Mundo earlier this year.

As well as his role at Madrid, Perez is the chairman and CEO of Grupo ACS, a civil engineering company and the largest construction company in Spain, with Forbes claiming he has a net worth of $1.8b.

Also on the list is Villarreal president Fernando Roig, who is also owner of 9 percent of the Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona. His brother Juan Roig, is the CEO and majority shareholder, and is reported to be the nation’s third wealthiest individual.

Fernando is said to be 15th in the latest ranking.