Football legend Diego Maradona requires immediate surgery for internal bleeding near brain

Former Barcelona star and football legend Diego Maradona requires an immediate operation after internal bleeding and a blood clot was identified near his brain.

The details are reported by TyC Sports, who say that Maradona will require immediate surgery.

The news follows on from a report in TNT Sports, via Marca, on Monday evening that the 60-year old had been admitted to hospital and whilst there were no immediate details released in those reports, it was suggested that it was unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maradona is currently at the helm of Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the top flight of Argentinean football.

Maradona was on the bench for Gimnasia La Plata’s 3-0 win over Patronato on October 30, before celebrating his 60th birthday over the weekend.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.