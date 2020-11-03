Done deal: Atletico Madrid sign Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from La Liga rivals Valencia on a deal through to 2024.

Kondogbia had been identified by Atleti as an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who has joined Arsenal, with the deal allowed outside of the transfer window due to La Liga rules on allowing clubs a 30-day window to replace players (with a Spain-based player) who have departed due to their release clause being met by another club.

The Central Africa Republic international had become a star at the Mestalla in recent years, scoring seven goals across 104 appearances since his initial 2017 switch from Inter – helping the club to the 2019 Copa del Rey title alongside successive Champions League qualifications.#

Kondogbia’s relationship with Valencia had become fractured in recent times and last month he made a highly critical post of club president Anil Murthy, whom he accused of having “destroyed” the club.

Kondogbia’s Instagram post read: “Having already destroyed an ambitious project, you had to deceive your coach and, finally, me. Thank you, Anil Murthy.”

Kondogbia is now the ninth player from Los Che’s first-team squad last season who have departed, with no new arrivals.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty meant Los Che had to reportedly slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

The club have gained an unspectacular eight points from their opening eight La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad.

