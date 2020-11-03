Betis captain Joaquin would not want Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman: “Not even as a kitman”

Real Betis captain Joaquin has hit out at Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman who previously coached him at Valencia and would not want him “even as a kitman” again.

Dutch boss Koeman had a short stint in charge at the Mestalla in the 2007-08 campaign but only lasted five months at the helm.

Despite guiding the club to the Copa del Rey title that season, Koeman won just 11 of his 34 matches at the helm and he was sacked from his position with his expensively-assembled squad languishing in 15th place in La Liga.

Joaquin was one of Los Che’s star players at the time but was one of a number of players at the club who did not see eye to eye with Koeman.

The two will meet again on Saturday, with veteran winger Joaquin set to captain Betis as they travel to face the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou.

When asked if he would like Koeman to be appointed as Betis boss, Joaquin laughed and responded emphatically: “Not even as a kitman!

🚨⚽ @JoaquinArte, en @ElLarguero 😒”Mi experiencia con Koeman en el Valencia no fue agradable” 🤔 KIKO: “¿Si fueras presidente del Betis, te lo llevabas de entrenador? 😡@JoaquinArte: “Ni de utillero Kiko. Nos dijimos de todo. El sábado no me va a saludar ni le voy a saludar” pic.twitter.com/jcJUivyHnk — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 2, 2020

“I did not have a good experience with him, although I have moved on – it was not something that lasted long and we managed to save the season.

“Look, on Saturday he will not say hell to me and I will not say hello to him, that’s that.”

Image via Super Deporte