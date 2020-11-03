Barcelona match against Dynamo Kiev to go ahead as scheduled after negative Covid-19 tests

Barcelona’s Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev will be played as scheduled after the Ukrainian side did not post any new positive tests for Covid-19.

Nine positive Covid-19 tests from earlier this week meant that Dynamo have named a travelling party of just 13 players from their ‘A squad’ list and one more absentee would mean that the clash at the Camp Nou would need have been postponed.

‼️NOTICIA. Los jugadores del @DynamoKyiv ya saben que TODOS han dado NEGATIVO. Pueden entrenar esta tarde en el Camp Nou y el partido se puede jugar si no hay contratiempo. @QueThiJugues @CarruselMadrid — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) November 3, 2020

Dynamo Kiev have confirmed that Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko have all tested positive this week, while Buschan, Mykolenko and Boyko were all already in quarantine following previous tests.

У ряду гравців і працівників ФК «Динамо» позитивні тести на COVID-19 Детальніше: https://t.co/UL2Jk8ZNdg pic.twitter.com/z3aF2Kz2NV — FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) November 2, 2020

The absentees have particularly hit the goalkeeping department – the club’s two first-choice goalkeepers are unavailable while the normal starting pair of full-backs are also now not involved.

Their 13-man squad of A-list players is the lowest number that can be named for UEFA to allow the game to go ahead, meaning that if one more player tests positive for Covid-19 before Wednesday night, the game would have to be postponed, as outlined by Marca on Tuesday, but this possibility is now unlikely.