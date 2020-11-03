Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez becomes vegan and returns to starting line-up for Champions League game at Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has returned to the side’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow, while it was revealed earlier in the day that he is now following a vegan diet.

The central midfielder had not featured for Diego Simeone’s side in the past month but has been named in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s clash in the Russian capital as he starts alongside Hector Herrera in the heart of the midfield.

It is a key game for Atleti, who are currently on three points from their opening two games having lost 4-0 at Bayern Munich but edged out RB Salzburg last week.

As outlined by El Mundo earlier on Tuesday, the Spaniard has adopted his diet to vegan over the quarantine period earlier in the year, having previously observed a vegetarian diet for two years.

The report cites him as saying back in August: “It is a lifestyle more than a food choice. The truth is that it has not been difficult for me because I have done it through a slow process, and always in a controlled way with the help of a nutritionist.”

Last month, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has revealed he has turned vegan in an attempt to get into better fitness.

Umtiti told Canal Football Club, as per Diario Sport: “I became vegan, I do not eat meat or fish. I take it very seriously, I don’t even eat pasta, now I take vegetable protein, which makes you feel great. I lost three kilos and the truth is that I needed it.”