Arturo Vidal wants to beat Real Madrid and “celebrate the victory with Inter and Barcelona fans”

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal claims he is extra motivated for his side’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday because of his connections with Barcelona.

The Chilean midfielder spent two seasons at the Camp Nou before leaving this summer to join the Milanese giants in a deal reported to be worth just €1m.

The game has particular importance with both Inter and Madrid making slow starts to the group stage, collecting just two points and one point respectively from the opening two matchdays, in a tricky group which also features Shakhtar Donestk and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Vidal told reporters ahead of the match, as cited by Marca: “It will be a beautiful game. I spent two great years at Barcelona, ​​so I hope that tomorrow I can celebrate the victory with Inter and Barcelona fans.”

Vidal had won eight successive league titles across three different clubs before the Blaugrana fell short in last season’s La Liga title race to Los Blancos.

The central midfielder netted 11 goals in 96 appearances for the Catalan giants, while he has made seven appearances for Inter so far.

