Real Madrid eye free transfer move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba

Real Madrid could make a free transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star David Alaba at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Austrian international is out of contract in July 2021, and with talks over an extension currently deadlocked, Real Madrid are monitoring the developing situation over his future.

According to reports from Diario AS, Alaba’s agents have already opened up talks with the La Liga champions over a possible move, with a pre-agreement potentially reached in January.

Zinedine Zidane is rumoured to be a fan of the versatile 28-year old, who can play in defence and midfield, and he would provide an experienced squad option for the French boss.

Alaba came through the youth ranks with Bayern Munich before making his first team debut in 2009.

He has gone on to make over 400 appearances across all competitions with the Bavarian giants, winning nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals and two Champions League winners’ medal.