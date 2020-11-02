Real Madrid defender tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for Covid-19 and now must record a negative test before becoming available once more for selection.

As outlined by Marca, the Brazilian provided the positive test on Monday and will be unavailable for this midweek clash against Inter in the Champions League unless he posts a negative test six hours or more before kick-off.

The player now joins the growing defensive absentee lists which includes Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez and Alvaro Odriozola.

He has struggled to break the club’s established central defensive partnership between Ramos and Raphael Varane, who have both been imperious for Zinedine Zidane’s side since Militao’s arrival.

It is reported how all other Madrid players and staff have tested negative for the virus, following fears that one infection could lead to a spark in cases across the club.

Militao has now had any luck this season, having previously been ruled out for a month with a groin injury.