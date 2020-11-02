Las Palmas to net €250,000 as part of Pedri’s move to Barcelona

Segunda Division side Las Palmas are in line to receive a cash injection of €250,000 as part of their sale of Pedri to Barcelona.

The two clubs agreed a deal for the Spanish U21 international in September 2019, with Las Palmas accepting a €5m plus add ons transfer.

As part of the move, Pedri remained in Gran Canaria for the 2019-20 season, making 36 league appearances in the Spanish second tier.

He joined up with Ronald Koeman’s side earlier this summer, and the Dutch boss has been impressed with the 17-year old’s start to life at the Camp Nou.

He has already featured in six La Liga games and two Champions League fixtures in the opening weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.

This has automatically triggered one of his add on clauses, according to reports from Marca, after playing more than 45 minutes on five occasions on his debut season.

Las Palmas will now benefit from a timely financial boost, with further a clause payment due in the coming months, if Pedri is called up to the Spanish senior squad in 2021.