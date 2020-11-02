Inter striker Lukaku out of Champions League clash at Real Madrid

Inter star striker Romelu Lukaku is out of his side’s trip to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Belgian international is not included in the Nerazzurri’s squad to travel to the Spanish capital, with Marca reporting how he has not recovered from a muscular injury sustained in last week’s European clash at Shakhtar Donestk.

It is not yet clear how the Italian giants will now line-up for the fixture, although Lautaro Martinez is likely to lead the line and Alexis Sanchez may also be included in the starting XI, having recovered from an injury.

Lukaku has been in great form once again this season with nine goals in 11 matches to date, with his absence likely to be a significant one for the Milanese giants.

The Champions League group is finely poised with Inter and Borussia Monchengladbach both on two points, Real Madrid on one points and Shakhtar Donestk on four points.