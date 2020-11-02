Former Barcelona boss Setien told Lionel Messi: “If you don’t like what I say, here is the door”

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien had a prolonged row with Lionel Messi following the club’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo near the end of last season.

The Catalan giants twice blew their advantage at Balaidos in the latter stages of last campaign, as they surrendered their La Liga title to Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking back in August following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

💥 SETIÉN A MESSI: “SI NO TE GUSTA, AHÍ TIENES LA PUERTA” Fonts pròximes al vestidor, apunten que a Balaídos hi va haver una forta discussió entre Messi i Setién. via @AdriaAlbets Els detalls de la discussió 👇 pic.twitter.com/emzKiqhf0n — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) November 2, 2020

Que T’hi Jugues now outline how the draw in Vigo brought a strong argument between Messi and Setien, with which Messi criticised the coach for not having the track record to tell players who had won so many trophies how they should play – before the former Real Betis responded.

“If you don’t like what I say, here is the door,” Setien told Messi to end the dispute, the report adds.

Setien has confirmed that he and his coaching staff are taking legal action against the Catalan club for €4m due to the manner and communication of their dismissals.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.