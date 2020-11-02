Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona signing Pedri from Las Palmas could rise from €5m to €25m

Barcelona’s signing of teenage star Pedri has been widely this year has been widely lauded in the Spanish media but it has now emerged he could have cost up to €25m.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, but that fee could rise five-fold.

The details are outlined by Marca, who quote Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who has said: “The figure could go up to around €25m in the coming years.”

It is said by the report that the first €250k clause is close to being fulfilled with the minimum number of games objective fulfilled, whilst multiple other attainable clauses are said to be within reach.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

As highlighted by a report in Marca last month, the teenager had to take a taxi home from the Camp Nou after scoring in his Champions League debut against Ferencvaros – his only goal for the club in eight appearances to date.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.

Tags Pedri

