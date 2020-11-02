Barcelona presidential elections set for January

Barcelona interim president Carlos Tusquets has said that the club’s presidential elections are likely to be held in January.

In quotes carried by Diario Sport, Tusquets has said that Barça will “call them as soon as possible as long as the health conditions and restrictions allow.”

Tusquets added: “We have not yet met with the local government, but the information we have is that it will be complicated to hold a vote between November and December, therefore early January is a strong possibility.”

As outlined by ESPN Deportes on Monday, there are six confirmed candidates for the election, of which Victor Font is said to be the early favourite for the position.

Font previously told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show earlier this year that current boss Ronald Koeman would not be retained under his stewardship, regardless of results this season: “Even if Koeman has a great season I would not change my plans. If I become president, Koeman will not be the coach in 2021/2022.

“Xavi understands that all the pieces of the club have to fit together. A Board of Directors that lets whoever leads the sports project work, which in our case would be him.”

The five others who have officially announced their intentions to stand for the post are Jordi Farré, Toni Freixa, Lluís Fernández Alá, Agustí Benedito and Pere Riera.

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has previously confirmed he will also be running but is not yet included in the final list as he is yet to finalise his intentions.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to previous incumbent Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble.

He has frequently voiced his opposition to the club’s current board and recently added his signature to the Vote of Censorship against the club’s board in order to attempt to force through an early change.

Laporta served as MP in the Parliament of Catalonia between 2010 and 2012 and is also a qualified lawyer.

Former vice president Emili Rousaud and former prominent member Xavi Vilajoana are also considering putting their names in the hat.

Meanwhile, the former president of the Catalan Football Federation Jordi Roche – closely linked to former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell – and the businessman Juan Rosell may also be included.

Each candidate will need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered.