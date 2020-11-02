Barcelona linked with Benfica star Darwin Nunez in 2021

Barcelona are reportedly considering a shock 2021 transfer swoop for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

La Blaugrana are expected to be active in the January winter market, with Ronald Koeman already linked with moves for Dutch international pair Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants could reignite their interest in the Uruguayan international at the end of the season.

Barcelona were rumoured to be tracking the 21-year old prior to his €24m move from Almeria to Benfica last month, but no firm offer materialised from the Camp Nou.

Koeman is still keen on the former Penarol star and despite an impressive start to life in Portugal, he could be available to move if Barcelona meet Benfica’s €40m asking price next summer.

Nunez has netted four goals in seven games so far in 2020/21 for Jorge Jesus’ side, including an eye catching Europa League hat trick against Lech Poznan.