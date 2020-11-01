Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku faces fitness race ahead of Real Madrid trip

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku could miss their vital Champions League trip to face Real Madrid in midweek due to injury.

The Belgian international missed Inter’s 2-2 weekend Serie A draw against Parma with a persistent thigh injury.

Boss Antonio Conte is likely to make a late decision on his top scorer, with reports from Diario AS claiming a final update will be made in the next 24 hours.

Former Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez is expected to be fit to feature at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after missing the last three weeks of action due to a knee problem.

Roberto Gagliardini and Christian Eriksen are expected to shake off minor knocks to play, but Milan Skriniar, Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino will remain in Italy to continue their rehabilitations from injury.

Inter have fared slightly better than Real Madrid in Champions League action so far in 2020/21, picking up two points from two games compared to Los Blancos’ sole point.