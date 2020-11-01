Geoffrey Kondogbia to undergo Atletico Madrid medical

Atletico Madrid could complete a move for Valencia star Geoffrey Kondogbia within the next 48 hours.

Diego Simeone’s side have been linked with a move for the Central Africa Republic international, however, according to reports from Marca, they could now accelerate their interest.

Los Rojiblancos were not expected to make a firm offer until January, but with the club granted special permission to complete a deal outside of the window they could wrap up a €5m deal.

Thomas Partey’s last minute move to Arsenal last month has created a loophole which allows Atletico dispensation to sign a permanent replacement.

The former Inter Milan star is due in Madrid tomorrow to complete a medical ahead of finalising personal terms at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He is not expected to arrive in time to feature in Atletico’s crunch midweek Champions League tie with Lokomotiv Moscow, but he could play a role against Cadiz in La Liga action next weekend.