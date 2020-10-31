Ronald Koeman admits concerns over Barcelona’s attacking output following Alaves draw

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted he is concerned by his side’s attacking performance after another week without a La Liga win.

The Catalan giants lost back to back league games against Getafe and Real Madrid heading into this weekend, where his side limped to a 1-1 draw away at Alaves.

Antoine Griezmann’s second half goal secured a point for the visitors, but Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi were unable to convert important late chances to win the game.

Griezmann, Fati and Messi have been Koeman’s first choice attacking trio this season, but they have netted just six combined league goals in six games and the Dutch boss is worried.

“I am concerned about the performance up front,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“It is not a matter of attitude or concentration, but of having more success in front of goal.

“It happened to us against Juventus and tonight too. In addition, we have given the goal to Alaves.

“But if we create so many chances, we cannot fail this much. If you create chances and only score one goal, it’s not good enough.”

Barcelona have fared better in Champions League action so far in 2020/21 with successive wins against Ferencvaros and Juventus.

Koeman’s side will now face a home game against Dynamo Kyiv in midweek, where a win puts them on the brink of a last 16 spot, followed by the visit of Real Betis to the Camp Nou next weekend.