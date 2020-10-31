Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos hits 500-game La Liga milestone in Huesca win

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has finally reached the career milestone of 500 La Liga games in their 4-1 La Liga win over Huesca.

The Spanish international has racked up the impressive haul of league appearances in the opening weeks of his 19th season of top-flight football.

The 34-year old began his career with boyhood club Sevilla in 2003, making 39 La Liga appearances for the Andalucian side, before joining Real Madrid in 2005.

He has gone on to enjoy a stellar career in the Spanish capital with 658 total appearances for the club, alongside winning five La Liga titles and four Champions League winners’ medals.

The centre back is now 10th in the all time La Liga appearance list, three ahead of club legend Fernando Hierro, and 10 in front of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as per La Liga statistics source Opta Jose.

500 – @realmadriden captain Sergio Ramos becomes the 10th player to reach 500 appearances in @LaLigaEN history and the third defender to reach this milestone, after Manolo Sanchis (523) and Miguel Soler (504). Legend. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

The highest current La Liga player in the list is Real Betis veteran Joaquin on 5558, however the 39-year old midfielder is some way behind overall leader Andoni Zubizarreta.

The former Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia goalkeeper is way out in front on 622 top-flight league appearances.