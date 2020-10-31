Pep Guardiola wants to remain at Manchester City amid growing Barcelona links

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to stay with the Premier League club despite growing reports of a possible return to Barcelona.

The Catalan native enjoyed incredible success in charge of La Blaugrana between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

However his current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and prospective Barcelona presidency candidate Victor Font has prioritised a return for the 49-year old.

But despite speculation he may be tempted to return to the Camp Nou, Guardiola dismissed the increasing speculation, stating his intention to remain in England.

“I’m incredibly happy here,” as per a report from the Manchester Evening News

“I am delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season and stay longer.”

Guardiola is yet to begin discussions over a new contract but he is rumoured to be targeting a minimum of a two year extension.

If he does opt to stay on with City beyond 2021, it will be his longest stint in one managerial job, after spending four years with Barcelona and three seasons at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.