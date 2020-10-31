Diego Simeone confident over Joao Felix’s 2020/21 form with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is confident Joao Felix can maintain his impressive early season form in the coming months.

The Portuguese international netted twice in Atletico’s 3-1 La Liga win away at Osasuna this weekend bringing his season total up to five goals in all competitions.

The 20-year old struggled for consistency in his first season in Madrid in 2019/20, with injuries restricting him to 21 out of 38 league starts.

However, with Luis Suarez rested against Jagoba Arrasate’s side and Diego Costa injured, Felix showed he is ready for a regular starting role and Simeone was impressed at full time.

“Last year he was seen in many moments but not consistently due to injuries,” he told a post math interview with Marca.

“He has always had important moments for us. What he has now is regularity.

“This is an important year for him and he will hopefully continue to grow.”

Atletico Madrid now face a tough trip to face Lokomotiv Moscow in midweek Champions League action, after Simeone’s team picked up their first European win of the season at home to RB Salzburg last week.

Los Rojiblancos will then host to newly promoted Cadiz in league action before the start of the November international break.

