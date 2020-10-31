Alaves Barcelona

Barcelona held to 1-1 La Liga draw at Alaves

Barcelona mixed run of La Liga results has continued as Ronald Koeman’s side were held to a 1-1 draw away at 10-man Alaves.

The Catalan giants are now without a win in their last three league games, and despite Antoine Griezmann’s second half goal, it was a frustrating night for them in the Basque Country.

The visitors carried the majority of the threat in the opening stages with Ansu Fati firing denied by Fernando Pacheco and Griezmann scuffing an effort wide.

However, stand in goalkeeper Neto gifted Alaves an opening goal on 32 minutes, as Luis Rioja forced home from close range following his error.

Koeman brought on Miralem Pjanic and Pedri at the break and Lionel Messi forced two smart stops from Pacheco just after the restart.

The game turned just after the hour mark as Jota was sent off for a second booking and Griezmann clipped home from Fati’s deflected pass immediately after.

Alaves looked to cling on in the closing stages, with Pacheco saving from Messi, Fati and Pjanic, as Barcelona were forced to settle for another disappointing point.

