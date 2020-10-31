Barcelona face reported bankruptcy threat over salary cut deadlock

Barcelona could face the potential threat of financial bankruptcy due to the growing issues over salary cuts at the club.

The Catalan giants have been locked in talks with their first team squad over a potential second pay cut this year in the last month.

However, negotiations have not progressed to a conclusion, with the squad rumoured to be divided over whether or not to accept the wage reduction.

According to reports from Spanish radio station RAC1, via Marca, the club need to reduce their current wage bill by 30%, estimated at €190m, before November 5.

If they are unable to reach an agreement, the La Liga club could enter into bankruptcy proceedings as early as January 2021.

Interim president Carlos Tusquets has already warned the growing economic crisis at the club is a real issue with the Barcelona presidential elections possibly delayed until later in 2021.

“Our main concern is economic,” as per the same report from Marca.

“The pandemic is especially affecting Barcelona. The club depends on tourism and now there is none. We have to collect the ideas of the previous meeting and remedy the ills that affect us.”

The club are expected to meet with senior players on November 2 to discuss the next stage of negotiations with a temporary deal the most likely outcome.