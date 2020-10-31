Atletico Madrid to push ahead with Geoffrey Kondogbia bid in January

Atletico Madrid will make a renewed January offer to sign Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia according to reports from Le10 Sport.

Diego Simeone was linked with a move for the Central African Republic international before the summer window closed, however no firm offer materialised.

Los Rojiblancos instead opted to bring in Arsenal star Lucas Torreira on a season long loan with Ghanaian star Thomas Partey heading in the opposite direction.

Simeone is rumoured to be keen on an extra midfield option for the second half of the 2020/21 season and Kondogbia could be an ideal fit.

The 27-year old has fallen out of favour under new Valencia boss Javi Gracia and he was expected to leave as part of a summer exodus from the Estadio Mestalla including Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Rodrigo Moreno.

Kondogbia is currently valued at around €15m by Valencia, but Atletico could drive that fee down if Los Che are keen to sell in 2021.