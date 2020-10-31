Atletico Madrid extend unbeaten La Liga run with Osasuna win

Atletico Madrid remain the only unbeaten La Liga team in 2020/21 after securing a 3-1 win away at Osasuna.

The victory moves Diego Simeone’s side up to third in the table, behind Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, despite neither Diego Costa or Luis Suarez featuring at El Sadar.

Costa is still a week away from a return from injury and Simeone opted to rest Suarez for the trip to Pamplona.

However, Portuguese international Joao Felix proved he is more than capable of leading Atletico’s attack with a goal either side of the break.

The visitors started brightly against Jagoba Arrasate’s side with Koke denied by Sergio Herrera.

But Simeone’s side edged themselves in front just before the break as Felix converted from the spot after Herrera brought down Vitolo inside the box.

The former Benfica star was handed a perfect opportunity to repeat his trick just after the restart, as Oier Sanjurjo handled in the box, but his firm effort hit the post.

João Félix misses from the spot and Correa can't put away the rebound! 😱 After scoring a penalty just before the break, João Félix could have killed this one off for Atleti there 😬 pic.twitter.com/8o3KKWsf02 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2020

Atletico refused to be deterred in their push for all three points, with Herrera again called into action to save from Angel Correa and Kieran Trippier.

The away side’s pressure eventually paid off as Felix fired home a spectacular second on 70 minutes.

João Félix gets his second with a signature finish! 👏 Great composure and a classy strike from the young Portuguese star 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rmUzAKbggg — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2020

Osausuna did rouse themselves in the closing stages with Ante Budimir nodding home but Lucas Torreira tucked home his first Atletico Madrid goal with three minutes, to go secure the win.

Lucas Torreira gets off the mark for Atleti with brilliant control and an emphatic finish! 💥 A perfect way to cap off another win for Simeone's side 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/iqK77Cv7Ps — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2020

Image via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter