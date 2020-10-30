Ronald Koeman omits Riqui Puig from Barcelona squad to face Alaves

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has left Spanish U21 international Riqui Puig out of his squad to face Alaves in La Liga action this weekend.

Puig has been linked with a potential exit from the Catalan giants after Koeman hinted he would not feature in his first team plans in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 21-year old made a cameo appearance off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Getafe two weeks ago in his only La Liga outing of the season so far.

According to a report from Marca, he has been left out this weekend due to a ‘technical decision’ made by the Dutch coach.

Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho will also miss the trip to the Estadio Mendizorrotza through injury alongside Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo.

Marc Ter Stegen has returned to light training in recent days but the German international is not ready for a first team return with Neto deputising for the German goalkeeper.

BARCELONA PROBABLE STARTING XI V ALAVES

Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, De Jong, Busquets; Pedri, Messi, Fati; Griezmann