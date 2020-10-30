Ronald Koeman “not nervous” on Barcelona position following Bartomeu resignation

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman insists he is “not nervous” over his position following the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu earlier this week.

Carlos Tusquets is the new interim president of the Blaugrana and he is likely to be in position until early next year, when new presidential elections will be held.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for – while many may base their campaigns on the hiring of a new boss, but Koeman insists he is not worried.

In quotes carried by Marca, the Dutch boss said: “I do not know how it can affect me. It is not in my hands, I work hard to try to win titles. Everything else, we will have to wait.

“They talk about changes, but I am not nervous. I am involved in my work. I knew that from the beginning. Today, the candidates will talk about their projects, but we will see who will be the president in the future.”

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona had come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president had been due to officially end next year with elections called for March, but a Marca report this week claims that it could be early as January.