Robert Pires tips Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid move in 2021

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Robert Pires has backed Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in 2021.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the next 12 months, with his current deal with Thomas Tuchel’s side expiring in 2022.

Mbappe is rumoured to be unwilling to extend his current contract, with the Ligue 1 champions willing to negotiate his exit in 2021 to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Despite interest from Premier League champions Liverpool, Pires believes the 21-year old should join Zinedine Zidane’s side if he leaves the French capital.

“Of course (I would like to see Mbappe at Real Madrid). I am French,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“I like PSG and I would like him to continue in Ligue 1, but if he wants to grow in his career, he has to sign for Madrid.”

Pires also commented on another French star linked with a move to Real Madrid, Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

“He’s only 17 years old, and my opinion is he should stay two more years at Rennes and continue to grow and then go to a big club like Madrid or Barca, or whoever he chooses.

“It’s early for him. If Rennes can, they must try to retain him.”

PSG are likely to propose a €120m deal for Mbappe, with the French giants keen to recoup the bulk of the €145m they paid to sign him from AS Monaco, with Camavinga valued at €60m.