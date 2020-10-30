Real Madrid: Zidane speaks on Benzema and Vinicius spat – “It shows that we are alive”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed criticism from Karim Benzema towards teammate Vinicius Junior “shows that we are alive.”

As per Marca, the two attacking partners held talks at the club’s training facilities in the days that followed to discuss the situation and both are now said to have made up, with the understanding that things were said in anger and in the heat of the game.

Benzema is said to have approached Vinicius and explained why he said what he did and offered a full apology and claimed that he saw no bad feelings between them going forward, which the Brazilian accepted.

It is maintained that the two share a strong and healthy working relationship and indeed, both are friendly away from games.

Zidane told reporters in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Marca: “The most important thing is that it is clarified and that the players talk among themselves.

“Many things are said on the pitch and they stay there. We are a team and we need energy for other things. It is good that things happen because it shows that we are alive. They talked and that’s it.”

Benzema was filmed at half time of the midweek game against Borussia Monchengladbach by Telefoot – in a report carried by Marca – telling Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, so bad was his way of playing.

Benzema told Mendy: “He (Vinicius) does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with him…oh my God. He is playing against us.”

Marca then reported how Gol TV have captured more of the conversation between Benzema and Mendy before the second half, in which the striker added: “He (Vinicius) does not do anything meaningful.”

Mendy is then quoted as saying in response: “When he becomes scared, he loses what makes him great.”

The three players were then shown on the pitch after the break, but before the second half kicked off, talking and gesturing to each other but the comments were not audible.

Data from the second half of the encounter in Germany shows Mendy passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half, with the Brazilian passing back to the full-back three times.

Madrid fought back from two goals down in the 87th minute to draw 2-2.

