Real Madrid face defensive concerns ahead of Huesca clash

Real Madrid will face Huesca in La Liga action this weekend with Zinedine Zidane unable to call on a recognised right back.

Miguel Angel Sanchez’s side head to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on the back of a winless start to the season, but Los Blancos’ injury crisis will boost their confidence.

First choice full back options Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are ruled out through injury with Nacho Fernandez also sidelined, as per a report from Marca.

Eder Militao could fill in this weekend, with Lucas Vazquez also an option for Zidane, after he started in defence in the midweek 2-2 Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eden Hazard is also included in the squad after making his first appearance of 2020/21 against the Bundesliga side, and the Belgian could make his first start of the season against Huesca.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL LINE UP V HUESCA

Courtois; Vazquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Hazard