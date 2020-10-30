Barcelona boss Koeman calls on Ansu Fati to improve his concentration

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has been lauded by the club’s boss Ronald Koeman, but the Dutchman has warned he must improve his concentration.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Alaves in La Liga, Koeman claimed that he had spoken to the 17-year-old earlier in the week and told him that concentration was his biggest weakness.

Ansu netted in last weekend’s El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid and has netted five goals in seven appearances under Koeman this campaign.

The Dutch boss was quizzed about the teenager in his pre-match press conference and said, in quotes carried by Marca: “I would advise him to keep working and improving. Yesterday I spoke with him to improve the concentration issue. His turnovers are due to lack of concentration, not quality.

“He has talent, he’s a very good player. He has a lot of potential and you have to help you improve. You must be focused to improve.”

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.