Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez continues trend of wingers converted to full-backs

A series of injuries have led to Real Madrid utility player Lucas Vazquez – naturally a winger – play as an emergency right-back and as Marca report, his success in the position continues a trend.

Madrid have an injury crisis at right-back with defender Nacho Fernandez the latest player to be ruled out through injury, joining Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola on the sidelines.

Nacho was withdrawn in the first half of the El Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday with Vazquez his replacement, and the Spaniard impressed during the rest of the clash before another impressive display at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday – and has now played a total of 13 games in the position for Los Blancos.

Vazquez, 28, had increasingly become a fringe figure in the Spanish capital last season, making just 18 in La Liga – of which just eight were in the starting line-up.

It is now highlighted how many wingers in Spain are now thriving in the full-back position – Sevilla captain Jesus Navas is a prominent example, while Jordi Alba of Barcelona and Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia also cited.