Real Madrid star Eden Hazard set for first La Liga appearance of the season

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is set to feature in his first La Liga game of the campaign as his side host Huesca this weekend.

As outlined earlier this week by Marca, the Belgian star has not featured for Zinedine Zidane’s side since their exit from the competition to Manchester City on August 7 prior to featuring as a late substitute in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

He is now in full training and set to feature in this weekend’s clash in La Liga, with Marca highlighting how he could even be handed a starting role in the side.

A separate report in report Marca on Thursday also highlighted how he was likely to feature alongside both Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio for the first time for Los Blancos.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.