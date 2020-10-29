Many Barcelona stars feel liberated by president Bartomeu resignation – report

Many Barcelona players are delighted with the exit of outgoing club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu and feel liberated by his exit, report Radio Marca.

The Blaugrana ran out two-goal victors at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening in the first match since Bartomeu resigned from his position.

Marca journalist Pipi Estrada was among the analysts who claimed that the news was received warmly in the club’s dressing room.

Bartomeu – who resigned from his role as Blaugrana supremo on Tuesday – had become an increasingly divisive figure at the Camp Nou, with a no confidence vote called by members in order to oust him from the position.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona had come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president had been due to officially end next year with elections called for March, but the Marca report claims that it could be early as January.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.