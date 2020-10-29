Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen returns to training after two-month layoff

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has trained with the first-team squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

The shot-stopper underwent an operation in August which had ruled him out of the opening weeks of the campaign, but Marca now report he is back in training and will be in the first-team squad to face Alaves.

The German has grown into one of the most important players at the Camp Nou and starred across 46 matches for the club last season.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

Neto is the current Barcelona back-up goalkeeper and has started every game to date for the team this season but is now likely to return to deputy duties following the return of Ter Stegen.