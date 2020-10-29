Barcelona defender ruled out for a month with hamstring injury

Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo will be out of action for a month with a hamstring injury sustained in Wednesday’s Champions League win at Juventus.

The Uruguayan was deputising for the injured Gerard Pique for the clash in Turin while Samuel Umtiti was also unavailable through injury.

The Blaugrana confirmed the nature and extent of the injury in a statement on Thursday in what will come as a blow to Ronald Koeman.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS

Ronald Araujo has a biceps femoris injury in his right thigh. All the details: https://t.co/eHoJsESuvA pic.twitter.com/YNxmreqJpG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the defender saw his release clause at the club double from €100m to €200m due to having been promoted to the first-team squad this season, as per Diario Sport.

Araujo has been handed the number four shirt at the Blaugrana– vacated by Ivan Rakitic after he left for Sevilla this season – and is now a registered member of the first-team squad at the club and not in the B team.

That stipulates a clause in his contract which doubles his existing release clause, as was a similar case to the rocketing release clause of teenage star Ansu Fati following his promotion to the first-team for this season.

Araujo, 21, moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Boston River, who are based in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo for a reported fee of €1.7m and has made eight La Liga appearances for the club.

The defender’s current contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

Image via Marca.com