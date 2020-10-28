Spanish government confirms ban on betting companies sponsorship in La Liga

The Spanish government has confirmed the introduction of a ban on betting companies sponsorship in La Liga from the end of this season.

Cadena Cope outline how the government has sent an official letter to all the clubs to inform them of the development, in a move which could damage income streams unless replacement companies are sought.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 📩 Carta del Gobierno a los equipos de @LaLiga: “En los próximos días se les obligará a retirar la publicidad de casas de apuestas” 😡 La gran mayoría de equipos están muy enfadados con esta decisión del Gobierno 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/UokSUzDboa — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 28, 2020

It is said that there is anger amongst the clubs at the decision as they will lose a major source of revenue in a particularly tough economic climate.

Seven of the current La Liga clubs (35 percent) have their current main sponsorship as a betting company: Valencia, Alavés, Cadiz, Granada, Real Betis, Sevilla and Levante.

The news first came to light in July, as El Pais highlighted how Spanish Minister of Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzón was moving to toughen up regulations on sponsorship from and exposure of betting companies.

It follows the approval of laws on Spain’s ‘Royal Decree on Advertising’ – a federal bill which permits a ‘four-hour advertising window (between 1-5am)’ for licensed gambling companies, but no exposure outside of that four-hour time slot.

Not only will the new decree ban any betting companies appearing on shirt sponsorship, but it will no longer be allowed to sponsor stadium names or any other aspect of the clubs.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has updated its initial wording to establish that “sponsorship in sports jerseys or kits will not be admissible,” within Spain.

The state of alarm in Spain had previously prevented the Royal Decree from entering into law this summer but the Ministry of Consumer Affairs are confident that when the bill passes through Brussels – as it is expected to – it will be in place for the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season.