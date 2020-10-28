Sevilla secure first Champions League win of 2020/21 against Rennes

Sevilla have secured their first Champions League win of the 2020/21 campaign with a 1-0 victory at home to Rennes.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have endured a low key start to the season with just two La Liga wins from their first five domestic games.

The Andalucians drew 0-0 away at Chelsea last week, but a strong performance against the Ligue 1 side secured their first European three points.

The home side dominated from the start at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with Jesus Navas, Munir El Haddadi and Diego Carlos all denied by Alfred Gomis before the break.

Lopetegui’s team maintained their impressive pressure after the restart as Luuk De Jong calmly slotted home Marcos Acuna’s cross on 55 minutes.

Rennes did rally in the closing stages with Clement Grenier testing Bono before Joan Jordan struck the bar and Gomis bravely saved from Youssef En-Nesyri in added time.

Sevilla will be aiming to get their La Liga form back on track this weekend as they head to rivals Athletic Bilbao on October 31.

Image via Sevilla CF on Twitter