Sergi Roberto hails Barcelona resolve in Juventus win after El Clasico loss

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has praised the resolve of his teammates following their 2-0 Champions League win at Juventus.

Ronald Koeman’s side sealed a second successive Champions League win of 2020/21 in Turin with a goal in either half from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants showed a real sense of urgency against Andrea Pirlo’s side following their weekend 3-1 La Liga El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Spanish international Roberto hailed the reaction of his side as they overpowered the Serie A giants.

“After losing to Real Madrid we needed to win tonight,” he told a post game interview with El Chiringuito.

🔴🎙️SERGI ROBERTO: "Después de CAER contra el MADRID necesitábamos esta VICTORIA". ¡A las 0:00h arranca #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/Zl7OT97VZr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 28, 2020

“We played really well tonight and it was the reaction we needed.

“We scored two goals in the game but we could have scored more and won by a bigger margin.”

Barcelona’s domestic form has dipped in recent weeks with defeat to Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions coming on the back of their first league loss of the season against Getafe.

Koeman’s team have slipped to 12th in the table, with a trip to Alaves this weekend followed by home games against Dinamo Kiev and Real Betis before the November international break.

