Real Madrid’s Benzema’s extraordinary attack on Vinicius Junior “do not pass to him, he is playing against us”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema launched an extraordinary attack on his teammate Vinicius Junior in Tuesday night’s Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Benzema was filmed at half time by Telefoot – in a report carried by Marca – telling Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, so bad was his way of playing.

Whilst not expressively using the name of Vinicius, the body language, tone of the comments and manner in which they were said means that was not necessary.

Karim Benzema pidiéndole a Ferland Mendy que no se la pase a Vinícius Júnior es Fernando Hierro pidiéndole a Manolo Sanchís que cubra a Secretário. pic.twitter.com/fT5IJK20iD — David Mosquera (@renaldinhos) October 28, 2020

Benzema told Mendy: “He (Vinicius) does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with him…oh my God. He is playing against us.”

The three players were then shown on the pitch after the break, but before the second half kicked off, talking and gesturing to each other but the comments were not audible.

Data from the second half of the encounter in Germany shows Mendy passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half, with the Brazilian passing back to the full-back three times.

Madrid fought back from two goals down in the 87th minute to draw 2-2.