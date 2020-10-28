Real Madrid – New footage of Benzema attack on Vinicius: “He does not do anything meaningful”

Fresh footage has emerged of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema criticising his teammate Vinicius Junior in Tuesday night’s Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Benzema was filmed at half time by Telefoot – in a report carried by Marca – telling Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, so bad was his way of playing.

Benzema told Mendy: “He (Vinicius) does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with him…oh my God. He is playing against us.”

Marca now report how Gol TV have captured more of the conversation between Benzema and Mendy before the second half, in which the striker added: “He (Vinicius) does not do anything meaningful.”

Mendy is then quoted as saying in response: “When he becomes scared, he loses what makes him great.”

The three players were then shown on the pitch after the break, but before the second half kicked off, talking and gesturing to each other but the comments were not audible.

Data from the second half of the encounter in Germany shows Mendy passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half, with the Brazilian passing back to the full-back three times.

Madrid fought back from two goals down in the 87th minute to draw 2-2.