Real Madrid: Karim Benzema appears to respond to footage of Vinicius Junior criticism

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has appeared to respond to video footage of an apparent attack on his teammate Vinicius Junior in Tuesday night’s draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Benzema was filmed at half time by Telefoot – in a report carried by Marca – telling Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy not to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, so bad was his way of playing.

Benzema told Mendy: “He (appearing to refer to Vinicius) does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with him…oh my God. He is playing against us.”

The French striker has now taken to his Instagram account to write, alongside an image of himself scoring a last minute equaliser against Gladbach: “While the dogs bark, the nine passes.”

It is unclear exactly what Benzema means by the latest post, although it appears to say that he will continue to score goals regardless of what information is reported in the media.

Data from the second half of the encounter in Germany shows Mendy passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half, with the Brazilian passing back to the full-back three times.

Madrid fought back from two goals down in the 87th minute to draw 2-2 in the Champions League group clash.