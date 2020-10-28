La Liga chief Tebas blasts outgoing Barcelona president Bartomeu and his “phantom” European Super League

La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised outgoing Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his comments on a European Super League: “A phantom competition.”

Bartomeu – who resigned from his role as Blaugrana supremo on Tuesday – confirmed the club have accepted an invitation to play in a new European Super League, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “Barcelona have accepted a proposal to play in the European Super League.

“This would guarantee the financial viability of the club going forwards. We have accepted the future Club World Cup.”

Spanish outlet Diario AS outlined plans for a theoretical European Super League on Wednesday, claiming that 18 teams from across Europe may compete in the competition and there is an intention to commence matches from 2022.

It is planned that either 16 or 18 teams will participate in the competition, which plans to get underway in 2022 and will be funded by JP Morgan bank.

The biggest clubs in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France are all said to be in talks regarding the new competition, which aims to replicate the Euroleague basketball model.

Unsurprisingly, La Liga chief Tebas has now condemned such plans – which would have an adverse impact on the competition he governs.

Desafortunado @jmbartomeu, anunciando el último día la participación en una competición “fantasma, que sería la ruina para el @fcb, y ratifica su ignorancia en la industria del futbol. Triste final de un presidente que tuvo aciertos y últimamente errores.https://t.co/byyci9cl8h — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) October 27, 2020

“Unlucky Josep Bartomeu, announcing on his last day the participation in a phantom competition which would lead to ruin for Barcelona, and confirms their ignorance in the football industry,” Tebas wrote on Twitter.

“It is a sad end for a president who had successes and lately, errors.”

Image via La Razon